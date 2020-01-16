The annual Black History Month program will be held at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Each February, the library and the African American Awareness Research Council present the program to honor the lifetime achievements of a local individual or to highlight an aspect of the community’s history.

This year’s program will honor Art Brooks, Wilmington College’s first director for the Office of Multicultural Affairs. He served in that position for 19 years until his retirement in 2012.

Ronald C. Todd II will be the guest speaker. Todd is Governor Mike DeWine’s minority affairs liaison. He is also the co-chair of the Governor’s Recovery Ohio Minority Health Working Group.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to hear from two leaders in the African American community who have spent their lives helping and serving others. I am excited to welcome them to Hillsboro and to listen to their life experiences,” said Suzanne Roberts, the library director.

She added, “The program will also include some lovely musical selections. Everyone is welcome.”

The program will begin at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served afterward.

For more information on this or other programs, visit the library, call 937-393-3114, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Sarah Davidson is the circulation manager at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.

