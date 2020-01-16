Pizza Hut consolidates locations

After serving Hillsboro from two locations for more three decades, Pizza Hut on Monday consolidated the two stores and is now serving its customers from the original 1461 N. High St. location only.

But other than being able to pick up an order at the former 251 S. High St. location, manager Dave Inman says not much has changed. In fact, he said, the location of the north side of Hillsboro offers more options.

He said the phone number and way to order online are the same, all the employees at the South High Street location kept their jobs, the North High Street location has had a drive through window for a few years, and it offers more menu options.

“Our only concern is that pick-up customers don’t go to the South High Street location,” said Inman, who has been with Pizza Hut since the original location opened in 1984. “Everything is the same. We put it on our signs that it’s the same pizza and we do everything the same way.”

The location at 201 S. High St. opened around 1987 and in recent years served as the businesses’ delivery and a pick-up location.

Inman said the North High Street location offers a buffet, delivery, a drive through pick-up window, or customers can come into the store and pick up their orders. He said people planning to dine inside the restaurant can also order ahead of their arrival.

The North High location opens every day at 11 a.m. It closes at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

“We really appreciate all the business we received at the uptown location, and we hope those people come out to the North High location,” Inman said. “The delivery service should not change and we have more things like sandwiches and the buffet out here that we didn’t have at the other store. We can give our customers more than what they were given at the other store.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hillsboro business now operating from 1461 N. High St.