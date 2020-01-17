Adena Giving Hearts Dance tickets on sale

Tickets for the Giving Hearts Dance, hosted by the Adena Health System Women’s Board, are now available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Adena Health Foundation’s Scholarship Fund and the Survivor Support Fund, which aids those who have been a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

Individual tickets may be purchased for $35 per person; or reserve a table for eight for $350. Dress for event is party attire.

The dance will be held at the PACCAR Medical Education Center, located at 446 Hospital Rd. in Chillicothe, on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Bring your Valentine, friends or loved ones to this annual, fun-filled night of romance, dancing, food and entertainment. Included are hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a live auction and music from DJ Alex Foster with Soundtastic Enterprises.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.adena.org/events.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, Adena Health System.