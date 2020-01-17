In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I made low carb chicken cordon bleu casserole. It was great. In fact, there is none left. LOL.

I went to the store today and bought more chicken so I could do another one this week. My son wants it for lunch. Served with a salad and you have a meal. Plus it is another one of those dishes you can prepare the night before and put in the oven the next day for 30 minutes and it’s ready to serve.

This dish is a low carb and healthy. The sauce is awesome. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

Cooked chicken. It called for five cups shredded chicken, but I used chicken thighs instead. I used three packs with six each in a package (skinless and boneless).

4 oz. ham slices. I bought the Black Forest ham in the deli and had them slice it thin and. I used a 1/2 pound.

6 oz. cream cheese

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place shredded chicken in bottom of casserole dish.

3. Layer the slices of ham on top of the chicken.

4. In a mixing bowl, mix together butter, cream cheese, mustard, lemon juice and salt. Mix for about a minute (until the ingredients are completely blended together).

5. Spread the sauce over the ham and chicken in the casserole dish.

6. Place slices of Swiss cheese on the sauce and bake for 30 minutes.

7.Place in over to broil for last two minutes, to brown the cheese.

Do you have that special recipe from your mom or grandmother ? I you do please share it .. I would love to hear from you …. call or email me at shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.