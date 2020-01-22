A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a shar pei/American staffordshire terrier mix. Nibble is red and white, 3 to 6 years old and weighs about 65 pounds. Nibble seems to be house trained. When she arrived at our rescue, she was so thin and appeared to have been bred many times. When Nibble first came to the rescue she was food aggressive, but not now. She loves any attention she can get, especially belly rubs and hugs. She likes to play with her toys and has a couple of favorites. She gets excited when we go into her kennel to clean and play a bit with her. Nibble likes to be loved and is very lovable. She is great with people, but not so good with other dogs. Nibble would love to finally have a family that loves her and shows her she is special.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a shar pei/American staffordshire terrier mix. Nibble is red and white, 3 to 6 years old and weighs about 65 pounds. Nibble seems to be house trained. When she arrived at our rescue, she was so thin and appeared to have been bred many times. When Nibble first came to the rescue she was food aggressive, but not now. She loves any attention she can get, especially belly rubs and hugs. She likes to play with her toys and has a couple of favorites. She gets excited when we go into her kennel to clean and play a bit with her. Nibble likes to be loved and is very lovable. She is great with people, but not so good with other dogs. Nibble would love to finally have a family that loves her and shows her she is special. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_nibble.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a shar pei/American staffordshire terrier mix. Nibble is red and white, 3 to 6 years old and weighs about 65 pounds. Nibble seems to be house trained. When she arrived at our rescue, she was so thin and appeared to have been bred many times. When Nibble first came to the rescue she was food aggressive, but not now. She loves any attention she can get, especially belly rubs and hugs. She likes to play with her toys and has a couple of favorites. She gets excited when we go into her kennel to clean and play a bit with her. Nibble likes to be loved and is very lovable. She is great with people, but not so good with other dogs. Nibble would love to finally have a family that loves her and shows her she is special. Submitted photo