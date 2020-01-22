Posted on by

One driver sent to HDH after crash


The driver of a southbound Dodge Avenger was transported to Highland District Hospital Wednesday afternoon following a rear-end collision caused by another southbound vehicle that police said was following too closely. The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on North High Street in Hillsboro in front of Frisch’s restaurant. Traffic was maintained by patrol officers from the Hillsboro Police Department while emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint/EMS Fire District responded to the crash scene. An HPD patrol officer who was maintaining traffic control told The Times-Gazette that the driver of the Avenger was slowing down in traffic when the driver of the Frontier failed to maintain an assured clear distance and rear-ended the vehicle. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the names of the drivers weren’t available.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

