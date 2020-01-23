3 murder suspects arraigned; bond set at $1 million each

WILMINGTON — Three suspects who were arrested less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Wilmington made their first court appearances at an arraignment Thursday morning in Clinton County Municipal Court.

In court via video conference were: Christian Lee Terry, 22, of Wilmington; Kevin Lane Noe Jr., 21, of Wilmington; and Corey Joseph Ruffner, 22, of Wilmington.

Bond was set at $1 million for each of them.

All three gave brief comments to Judge Mike Daugherty before bond was set. Noe told the court he misses his family, and Terry said he misses his child and that he has another one on the way.

Ruffner was hoping for a lower bond when he told Daugherty this was his first offense, but Daugherty wasn’t swayed.

Ruffner’s mother, Kelly, told the court she has no one else to help her with taking care of sick relatives and she was hoping Ruffner could be let out with a monitoring device.

Daugherty expressed that due to the severity of the charge, he could not release Ruffner.

A preliminary hearing for the three is set for 11 a.m. Monday.

The shooting took place just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on Brownberry Drive. Wilmington police officers were first on the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m. on a report of gunfire.

The victim was Layne Eugene Hall, 23, of Blanchester.

One person is still listed as a person of interest, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the WPD at 937-382-TIPS. Police stated earlier that local residents’ tips have been invaluable to the investigation.

This composite photo is of the three fatal shooting suspects during their video arraignments Thursday morning. From left are Kevin Noe Jr., Corey Ruffner and Christian Terry. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_brownberry-suspects.jpg This composite photo is of the three fatal shooting suspects during their video arraignments Thursday morning. From left are Kevin Noe Jr., Corey Ruffner and Christian Terry. John Hamilton | News Journal

Judge sets bond at $1 million each