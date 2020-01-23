Three sentenced on drug convictions in common pleas

A Greenfield man received three years of community control for trying to smuggle drugs into the Greenfield jail last summer, while another Greenfield mand and a Hillsboro man were remanded to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

The trio was sentenced in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas by Judge Rocky Coss on Thursday afternoon.

Steven E. Mottie, 60, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years community control on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.

Mottie was indicted and convicted of trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the Greenfield jail on June 1, 2019.

In addition to the community control, he was also ordered to be evaluated for residential substance use disorder treatment, and to successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare.

Bentley C. Penwell, 37, Hillsboro, received a three-year sentence to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket following a conviction on aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Andrew D. Johnson, 34, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years in the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Community control, drug court for smuggling and possession