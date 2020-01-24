Pursuit pair in court Monday

A Piketon man and his Hillsboro companion will stand before Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge David McKenna at 8 a.m. Monday in connection with leading Hillsboro police officers on a pursuit that started in Hillsboro and ended on Mad River Road Thursday afternoon.

The driver was identified as Jacob Cooper, 24, Piketon, who had a prior outstanding warrant, and who is now facing an additional charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

His passenger was identified as Anna Marie Debo, 18, Hillsboro, who also had an outstanding warrant.

A spokesperson for Hillsboro Municipal Court told The Times-Gazette that Debo had a bench warrant for failing to appear for a pretrial hearing on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, while Cooper’s bench warrant was for failure to show up in court for a hearing to review a case.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, officers observed Cooper, who was known to have a warrant out for his arrest, driving a vehicle in the 200 block of East Pleasant Street in the city.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and Cooper failed to comply with the order of the police officer, fleeing in the vehicle southbound on SR 247.

According to police, the pursuit continued through New Market and ended when Cooper pulled the vehicle into the driveway of a residence in the 4000 block of Mad River Road near the intersection of West New Market Road.

Cooper and Debo exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but were both quickly apprehended by officers, the police department said. They were taken into custody and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Cooper https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Cooper-mug.jpg Cooper Debo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Debo-mug.jpg Debo