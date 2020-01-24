A dark Hillsboro night and walking with Uncle Al

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1901, the Hillsboro Gazette reported that it was called one of the darkest nights the people of Hillsboro had ever experienced when a strong wind came up early in the evening with snow throughout the night. The paper reported that at about 10 p.m. the electric street lights blew out and pedestrians who were out and about had to grope their way back home in the snowy dark.

James McCabe’s “Maloney’s Wedding Day” had a scheduled performance at Bell’s Opera House on Tuesday night, Jan. 29, and was billed as “one of the funniest and most entertaining comedy-dramas that will be seen here this season.” Tickets were available for 25, 35 and 50 cents.

The Louisville & Nashville Railroad, known as “the great central southern trunk line,” announced that winter tourist tickets were on sale to Florida and the Gulf Coast.

Neighboring Clinton County was undergoing a gas and oil craze. A reporter said that well-diggers struck both of those valuable products at a depth of 85 feet a few miles west of Wilmington, with options being taken on adjoining land.

In news from Dodsonville, it was reported that the village now had a first class barber shop. J.W. Carroll gave his scholars an old-time spelling bee with a good time had by all and James Wilson and his wife had moved to Allensburg.

Meanwhile in Mowrystown news, the insurance on the Bells Run school house, which had burned down, was to be paid in 60 days in the amount of $400, and the Blackmore Show Co. played last Tuesday night to a capacity crowd.

This week in 1957, The Hillsboro News-Herald reported that the Hillsboro Jaycees had erected new road signs at the Hillsboro corporation limits to extend a warm welcome to visitors, despite the fact they chose one of the coldest days of the year (Jan. 24) to do it.

Kay Richards, a junior at Hillsboro High School, was the winner of the second “Safe Driving Award” sponsored by local civic groups. She received a $10 gift certificate for merchandise from Banyas Buick in Hillsboro.

In Greenfield news, Robert Fenner had returned to Maryville, Tenn., where he was a student at Maryville College. Former Greenfield residents Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth George welcomed home a baby girl, Susan Kay, who was born in Chillicothe. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McCoy announced the engagement of their daughter, Rosalee Ann, to James Hill of Hillsboro.

In sports, the Sinking Spring, Buford and Lynchburg teams were winners in Highland County league games. Sinking Spring defeated Fairfield 67-61; Lynchburg sent Belfast packing 47-43 and Buford chalked up another one in the win column by a score of 75-50. The Marshall boys were idle.

“Don’t Knock the Rock” was showing at the Colony Theatre, featuring Bill Haley and His Comets, along with Alan Dale, disc jockey Alan Freed, The Treniers, Little Richard and Dave Appel and his Applejacks.

Meanwhile, showing in the vo-ag room at Whiteoak School on Wednesday night in Mowrystown was “The Rumin Story,” billed as being of special interest to anyone interested in dairy or beef cattle. The movie was presented by Luther Fetters, field man for the Purina Feed Co.

At the Hillsboro Auto Co., the new ’57 Ford trucks were ready to tackle any job and you could take a test drive by phoning 200.

Reddy Kilowatt reminded everyone to “live better electrically,” and one way to do so was the install a new 52-gallon electric water heater for $99.95, available at the Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Company in Hillsboro.

This week in 1982, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that local officials were outraged at the planned closure of the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services office in Hillsboro, with county commissioner Harriet Stivers calling the move “atrocious.”

Back by popular demand — never before seen on TV — and showing weeknights from 7:30-9:30 at the Colony Theatre was the new action hero from the creators of “Jaws” and “Star Wars.” Harrison Ford was appearing in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and tickets were selling fast.

Seniors of the week from Hillsboro High School were Renee Walker, Tom Tompkins, Allen Turpin, Grace Ryu and Brenda York.

Hillsboro High School’s Student Council was planning a Frisch’s career day, with council members running the operation and doing hostessing, waiting on tables, car hopping, dish washing and bussing. Money made that day was going toward a new student parking lot.

Hillsboro’s varsity girls were outmuscled by the McClain Lady Tigers 68-45, with Lady Indians coach Dawn Wilkin saying that the Greenfield girls scored 26 of those points on second and third shots.

The second annual Winter Walk at The 7 Caves was coming up at the end of the month, sponsored by both the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary Clubs. It was a special invitation to meet and walk with Channel 9’s Uncle Al and Captain Windy (Al and Wanda Lewis). The event benefitted the Highland County Easter Seal-Crippled Children program.

The Rev. Dean Montgomery and his wife Betty were marking the 25th anniversary of ministry at the Hillsboro First United Presbyterian Church. They arrived during the sesqui-centennial celebration of 1957 to replace the retiring Rev. Francis Malzard.

Price breakers at the Hillsboro Kmart included a special on film print copies made from Polaroid or Kodak instant pictures, in addition to any regular size snapshots or prints from slides. Three full color prints on Kodak paper “for a good look” were $1.14.

This week in 2009, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette featured a color picture of Mayor Richard Zinc visiting St. Mary Catholic School as part of his proclamation of Catholic Schools Week in Hillsboro.

The Great Recession continued to take its toll on jobs, and the paper reported the unemployment rate had hit 7.8 percent, the highest in 20 years, and was well above the national jobless rate.

CBS’ “60 Minutes” was featuring a segment on the fallout of the DHL closure in Wilmington, with correspondent Scott Pelley interviewing local people about their plans to move on after the loss of thousands of jobs.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians won the season series against the McClain Tigers to take first place in the South Central Ohio League. High scorers in the contest were Hillsboro junior Airic Steagall with 18 points and McClain junior Caleb Gregory with 16. The final score was Hillsboro 58, Greenfield 47.

Old Man Winter was making his presence known, with the front page urging motorists to use caution as forecasters said up to 5 inches of snow was predicted, along with a chance of sleet and ice.

