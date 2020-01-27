Pursuit pair appear in court

Two local residents who were wanted on warrants and led police on a pursuit last week after they ignored a police officer’s signals to stop, appeared Monday morning before Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge David McKenna.

Jacob Cooper, 24, who was oringally listed as being from Piketon but court records now show as a Leesburg resident, remained in the Highland County Justice Center Monday on a $5,000 cash/surety bond, while Anna Marie Debo, 18, Hillsboro, was released on her own recognizance.

Hillsboro Municipal Court records state that a preliminary hearing for Cooper had been scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m, while a pretrial hearing for Debo was set for Thursday Feb. 6 at 8 a.m.

Both individuals had outstanding warrants stemming from failure to appear for previous court hearings.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, officers observed Cooper, who was known to have a warrant out for his arrest, driving a vehicle in the 200 block of East Pleasant Street in the city.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and Cooper failed to comply with the order of the police officer, fleeing in the vehicle southbound on SR 247.

According to police, the pursuit continued through New Market and ended when Cooper pulled the vehicle into the driveway of a residence in the 4000 block of Mad River Road near the intersection of West New Market Road.

Officers said that Cooper and Debo exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but were both quickly apprehended and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Court records show that Cooper is now facing twin charges of failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a third-degree felony charge of fleeing and eluding.

He is also facing a charge of failure to appear for a court hearing, a charge that originally led to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.

The Hillsboro Municipal Court docket said that he was ordered that upon release from jail to have no contact with Debo, would be under curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless he was at a place of employment, his driving privileges were suspended, that he would be returned to custody if he tested positive for drugs and that he was required to report to probation for pretrial supervision.

Debo was ordered to have no contact with Cooper, with the court also ordering that she have no contact with Kali Bartrum, who court records show had been before the municipal court previously on charges of obstructing official business, possession or sale of drugs and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Debo was also ordered to observe the same curfew times as Cooper unless at work and that she is be returned to custody if she tests positive for drugs.

