Tia, a 4- to 5-month-old, mixed heritage puppy, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. She will probably grow to medium size. Tia was found running along the street in Greenfield. She is sweet as can be and has the funniest smile when she says hello. She is a heart-stealer for sure. To meet Tia or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, make an appointment with the dog warden by calling 937-393-8191.

Tia, a 4- to 5-month-old, mixed heritage puppy, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. She will probably grow to medium size. Tia was found running along the street in Greenfield. She is sweet as can be and has the funniest smile when she says hello. She is a heart-stealer for sure. To meet Tia or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, make an appointment with the dog warden by calling 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Pet-of-the-Week.jpg Tia, a 4- to 5-month-old, mixed heritage puppy, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. She will probably grow to medium size. Tia was found running along the street in Greenfield. She is sweet as can be and has the funniest smile when she says hello. She is a heart-stealer for sure. To meet Tia or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, make an appointment with the dog warden by calling 937-393-8191. Courtesy photo