40 years teaching leaves lots of memories

Editor’s note — Following is the second of 12 personal profile stories written by McClain High School journalism students about influential people in their lives.

Tim Gossett has been a chemistry and physics teacher at McClain High School for around 40 years, and he has some interesting information to share.

When asked why he wanted to become a teacher, he said, “I liked chemistry, wanted to coach, and wanted to move back to Greenfield.”

He said that he can not choose between chemistry and physics as his favorite class to teach because he likes them both. “Kinda like your kids,” he said. When asked about the “craziest” thing that’s happened to him, he shared a story when he spilled acid on his clothing and it started eating them away.

Gossett was asked what quality he would change about himself if he could and he said, “My inability to be a welcoming person. It’s hard for me to talk with new people.” Those who know Gossett would not think this, as he is often speaking to everyone. However, he said he prefers to be alone in larger crowds.

He is a family person, as well. Outside of school, he works around his house; however, it is not necessarily what he wants to do.

“If I could do what I wanted, I’d play with grandkids or hunt Indian artifacts,” he said.

When asked the best thing that’s happened to him and his proudest accomplishment, he said that it was getting married and raising three “outstanding” kids. Those who’ve had the privilege of being in his class know that he is always talking about and telling stories of his children and grandkids.

Gossett mentioned that his idols are his dad and Otis Wagner. If he weren’t a teacher, he would want to be an archeologist or oceanographer.

A guitar player and singer is his dream job, although being a teacher has given him many stories to tell for the ages. While the majority of the stories are too long to share, he gave a few examples. One group of students all dressed like him one day. Students are always bringing him toys, and once a group stole his Spongebob and sent “ransom notes” that contained pictures at various locations and doing various activities. Another group “fixed a full Thanksgiving dinner and showed up for class with turkey, stuffing, noodles — the whole works — on the day before Thanksgiving. That same group decorated my home throughout the year — 50 pumpkins in my driveway, 100 for sale signs in my yard, a toilet and tub with a sink in my yard, and two fully decorated Christmas trees,” Gossett shared.

How these students got away with so much is beyond anyone. Gossett said that at one point, his own kids and their friends were the culprits, along with the students he coached.

Gossett treats his students as if they are his own, leaving his students to do fun and silly things to and for him throughout the years, and creating stories for a lifetime.

Tim Gossett,center, is shown working with one of his students.