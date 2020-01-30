Calving workshop, solar leasing program

Winter is a busy season for agriculture programs. Two upcoming programs scheduled include a calving workshop and a solar leasing program.

The calving workshop will be taught by Dr. Gustavo Schuenemann, a professor at the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Schuenemann will bring a mechanical cow which allows for hands-on demonstration of calving. Space is limited to allow for participants to gain hands-on experience. To register for this program, contact the OSU Extension office in Highland County at 937-393-1918. The program will be held Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at Union Stock Yards.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, join OSU Extension specialists Peggy Kirk Hall and Eric Romich for a program about leasing farmland for utility-scale solar production. Topics include solar development trends, converting farmland to solar production, and key considerations to weigh before signing lease agreements for solar energy production. This program will be begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Highland County Administration Building Large Meeting Room, located at 119 Gov. Foraker Place, Hillsboro. RSVP to the Highland County Extension office at 937-393-1918.

At the Ag is Everyone’s Business breakfast, hosted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio Department of Agriculture will be conducting several breakout sessions. The breakfast will be held Feb. 24 beginning at 8 a.m. Breakout sessions include:

· Jim Belt, Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Inspection manager, will discuss the rules and regulations of Ohio’s hemp program, as well as describe the application process.

· Dr. Lyda Garcia, assistant professor of meat science at The Ohio State University, will provide a presentation on beef production practices which will include a sensory evaluation (taste test) of steak samples.

· Dr. Brooke Beam, OSU Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources/community development in Highland County, will lead an Agriculture Business Roundtable discussion focusing on trending topics in agriculture and Highland County.

Tickets to Ag is Everyone’s Business can be purchased through the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

For more information about these upcoming programs, contact the Ohio State University Extension office in Highland County at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.