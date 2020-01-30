Fighting flu one stop at a time

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van spent Thursday in the New Market/Mowrystown area. It is shown here stopped at the Old Y Restaurant, making it easier for residents in southern part of the county to get immunized against the flu. Brittane Dance, emergency response coordinator for the health department, told The Times-Gazette that since Tuesday, more than 140 people have received the flu vaccine. She said the Care-A-Van will be at the Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education offices near Leesburg on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and then again from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

