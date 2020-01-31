Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Jan. 20-26, the police department received 85 calls for service, completed eight offense/incident reports, received five calls for an accident, completed 36 security checks and made 37 arrests.

Jan. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mike Wiley, 41, Leesburg, was arrested for consumption in a motor vehicle, OVI, failure to reinstate, and failure to display registration.

Chenoa Jordan, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control and driving under suspension.

Charles Warner Jr., 42, Amanda, was arrested for driving under suspension, expired tags and failure to appear out the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Clouser, 25, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Jan. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derek Nelson, 41, South Salem, was arrested for s violation of court orders.

Mark Calhoun II, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear and a violation of court orders.

Jan. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Davis, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Allia Hoosier, 18, Chillicothe, was arrested for assault.

Shawnice Smith, 18, Chillicothe, was arrested for assault.

Justin Brooks, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of domestic violence.

Jan. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Vanessa Maggard, 51, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Maria Cassidy, 29, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Jan. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawna Smith, 22, Chillicothe, was arrested for assault.

Amanda Stroop, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Paul Bond, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Jan. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniel Butcher, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear out of Pike County and obstruction.

Shanda Jones, 44, Leesburg, was issued a citation for failure to control.

A 15-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for underage consumption and criminal damaging.

Sean Gillaspie, 32, Indiana, was arrested for failure to appear out of Adams County.

Jan. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Cooper, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Steven Tyler-Austin Stonerock, 20, Indiana, was arrested for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

Zachary Myers, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Joseph Blair II, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and obstruction.