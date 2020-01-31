McClain FFA team 3rd in state

On Jan. 24, four members of the McClain FFA Chapter traveled to Central State University for the State Biotechnology Contest. The members who competed in the contest were Justin Hall, Brogan Villars, Aly Murphy and Hannah Crago. During the contest the team had to complete a series of lab practicums including Micro-Pipetting, Gel Reading, SDS Questions, Lab Equipment ID, and present research findings from a provided scenario/problem. This was the first year for the State Biotechnology contest and the first step to getting to the contest is for the team to place in the top 20 on an online exam. The team placed eighth on the online exam and third at the state contest. Pictured, from left, are Hannah Crago, Justin Hall, Aly Murphy and Brogan Villars.

