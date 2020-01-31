In The Kitchen with Sharon this week I fixed cheesy baked green beans. Not only were they easy to fix, but quite tasty. I will say that this recipe needs to be eaten as soon as you fix it. I had some left over and they aren’t that good reheated.

I made several recipes that I will be sharing with you. I was in a cooking mood over the weekend. You are going to love the one pan Balsamic chicken and asparagus I also fixed. I will have it for you next week. It is definitely a keeper.

If any one of you have a recipe you would like to share, please send it to me and I will put it in my column. Send it to shughes@timesgazette.com. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Ingredients

2 lbs. green beans, cleaned with the ends removed

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tsp. lemon zest

1 cup mozzarella cheese

2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

Kosher salt

Pinch red pepper flakes

Directions

1. Preheat over to 400 degrees. Place green beans into a shallow baking dish or skillet. Pour cream over the beans and scatter garlic and lemon zest. Season with salt and red pepper flakes.

2. Sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and bake until beans are tender and cheese is melted — 25 to 30 minutes. If desired, broil until cheese is browned. Garnish with more parmesan cheese and serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.