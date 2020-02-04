Grand jury indicts 19

A Greenfield man and woman each received a six-count indictment from a Highland County grand jury Tuesday, charging the duo with drug possession and trafficking, child endangerment and possession of weapons.

According to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office website, Taylor A. Freshour, 28, 765 Foraker St., Greenfield, and James D.L. Boyd, 26, same address, were each incarcerated in the Highland County Jail at the time the identical indictments were returned.

The grand jury indictments stated that the pair was each charged with one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile, both third-degree felonies; one count each of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies; one count each of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and a forfeiture specification each that dealt with a red storage box that was found to contain miscellaneous tools, knives, jewelry and gaming systems, in addition to a Raven Arms .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The grand jury returned a total of 19 indictments Tuesday, with 12 directly connected to trafficking and possession of drugs.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Chadwick J. Price, 42, Hillsboro: Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Todd J. Jimmerson, 39, Leesburg: Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Gregory Wallace, 24, New Vienna: Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Jason T. Newland, 41, Cincinnati: Assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

Donnie Jenkins, 43, Buckeye Lake: Corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence and endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Jacob D. Cooper, 24, Piketon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Michael H. Smith, 35, Andersonville, Tenn.: Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Justin A. Brooks, 29, Greenfield: Two counts of domestic violence, the first count a fifth-degree felony and the second count a first-degree misdemeanor.

Matthew S. Jackson, 31, Xenia: Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael Lotspeich, 38, Frankfort: Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jonathan N. Stevens, 37, Sabina: Having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Anthony S. Simich, 35, Hillsboro: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Andrew S. Hill, 37, Hillsboro: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies.

Bryce D. Ballein, 27, Hillsboro: Receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Jacob R. Wright, 33, Hillsboro: Receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Joshua C. Knauff, 23, Leesburg: Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael J. Little, 40, Xenia: Violating a protection order or consent agreement, a third-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene Tuesday, March 3.

