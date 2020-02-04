Primary election information

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that the 2020 primary election is Tuesday, March 17, and the last date to register to vote during the primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

On Feb. 19, the board office will have extended hours from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Voter registration forms are available at the board office, public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles or county treasurer’s office. If you are already a registered voter and need to update your address, go to www.boe.ohio.gov/highland to update online.

To register to vote in Highland County, you must be a current resident of the county, 18 or older, and a U.S. citizen.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the board of elections office at 937-393-9961.

Early voting beings Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Hours of operation for the board of elections office from the time early voting begins to the primary election date are listed below:

* Weeks one and two of voting (beginning with the day after the close of registration for the election, except any holiday established by law) — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

* Week three of voting — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

* Week four of voting — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Saturday before Election Day; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Sunday before Election Day.

* Week of Election Day — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Monday before Election Day.

If there are any in-person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the in-person voting location shall be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections.

Board of elections announces extended hours