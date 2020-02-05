A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Harry, a young beagle mix. Harry is timid, but very sweet. He enjoys treats and attention on his own terms. Harry gets along with other dogs. An older couple with many dogs turned Harry into their area’s Humane Society. A 2nd Chance took in four of their beagles after the Humane Society sent a petition to other dog rescues. Harry is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. He would love a forever home. To meet Harry or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. Dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can also be found on AdoptAPet, Petfinder or Facebook.

