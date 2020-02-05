Accident sends one to hospital

Running a red light sent a Hillsboro man to Highland District Hospital with minor injuries following a two-car crash Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of North High Street and Beech Street in uptown Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Police Department reported that Charles Stewart, 52, Hillsboro, was driving a Chevrolet Spark from 24 Deli in Hillsboro when, upon exiting West Beech Street, he was struck by a Volkswagen Passat driven by Amber Williams, 18, Hillsboro.

The Spark sustained severe damage to the front of the vehicle, while the Passat had minor damage to the front passenger side in addition to a flat tire.

Traffic flow in both directions on North High Street was maintained, but West Beech Street was blocked for a time to allow police to complete their investigation and for two flat-bed tow trucks to remove the damaged vehicles.

Williams was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

A delivery driver for 24 Deli in Hillsboro suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash Wednesday at North High and West Beech streets. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Crash-5-Feb-20-1.jpg A delivery driver for 24 Deli in Hillsboro suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash Wednesday at North High and West Beech streets. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette