Hillsboro woman, Greenfield man get prison time

A Hillsboro woman and a Greenfield man each received separate prison sentences Wednesday in Highland County Commons Pleas Court before Judge Rocky Coss for drug possession and domestic violence, respectively.

Two others received three years community control for methamphetamine possession.

Emily N. Smith, 43, Hillsboro, was given an eight-month sentence for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony, with six days credit for time already served.

The court’s judgment entry of confinement stated that Coss ordered the sentence to be served consecutively with her prior conviction last year of receiving stolen property, when she was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment with 198 days credit for jail time served.

Smith will serve both sentences at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Joshua L. Lowe, 37, Greenfield, was given a 12-month sentence following his conviction on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

His judgment entry showed that he was credited for 12 days jail time already served, and was ordered transported to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient.

A Lynchburg man and Greenfield man each received three years community control after convictions of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, each being fifth-degree felonies.

Dustin R. Lewis, 21, Lynchburg, was also ordered to successfully complete treatment and recommended aftercare through Family Recovery Services, and to obtain his GED.

As part of his sentence, Philip E. Gregory, no age listed, Greenfield, was ordered to keep his appointment on Feb. 13, 2020 with Friel & Associates Substance Abuse Counseling, and to complete any recommended substance use disorder treatment and aftercare.

Two others sentenced to community control