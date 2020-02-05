Commissioners have light agenda

In a meeting that took only 10 minutes, Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan, Gary Abernathy and Terry Britton breezed through 13 resolutions Wednesday and gave their stamp of approval to a pair of items that were up for discussion.

Commissioners gave approval for the Highland County Dog Pound volunteer group to move forward with plans to seek a grant for the purchase of a car port/shelter to be used as shade in the exercise area of the facility.

Eleven of the resolutions were line item budget transfers, while the other two were bid awards on concrete storm sewer pipe and box culverts.

The bid for the reinforced concrete storm sewer pipe went to Forterra Pipe & Precast in the amount of $78,631.52, while the other bid for reinforced concrete box culverts was awarded to Lindsay Precast for $153,889.68.

In other matters, a truck that the county previously employed for snow removal needed to be replaced, and Duncan indicated the new vehicle needed a new spotlight for safe operation.

It was moved to accept LED Outfitter’s bid of $344 for purchase of the light.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the commissioners took part in the Highland County Caucus of the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.

Caucus Chairman Abernathy told The Times-Gazette the purpose of the meeting was mainly organizational for the upcoming year, and to review the various funding options that go through the OVRDC.

“This will allow local governments to determine if they have projects that might qualify,” Abernathy said.

Also Wednesday, the commissioners expressed their condolences to the Barrera family on the death of Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera’s mother, Carol Barrera, who passed away Sunday at the age of 84.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Shown, from left, are Highland County commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton during Wednesday’s regular weekly meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Commish-5-Feb-20.jpg Shown, from left, are Highland County commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton during Wednesday’s regular weekly meeting. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

