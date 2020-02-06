Toddler pulled from pond

A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Mt. Orab pond, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Around 5:31 p.m. on Monday, the Brown County Communications Center received a 911 call about a toddler who had possibly drowned in a pond at 17220 Malady Rd. in Mt Orab.

According to the sheriff’s office, the toddler’s parents told deputies who arrived on the scene that the toddler had left their residence while they were sleeping and was found in a nearby pond.

The toddler was unresponsive. Deputies performed CPR until Mt. Orab Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and took over. UC Air Care transported the toddler to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

As of Wednesday, the toddler was in critical condition, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed, and no names will be released, the news release added.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office encouraged those with any information on the incident to call 937-378-4435.

No additional information was available at press time.

