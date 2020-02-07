This week in the kitchen with Sharon I fixed a one-pan dish. Just what I like — no mess or lots of dishes to clean up — balsamic chicken and asparagus. It is a keeper. I loved it and so did my son. And it is good to heat up the next day, but I think its best to serve as soon as its done. It is delicious!

I already bought more ingredients to fix it again this weekend. I could eat this anytime, and I definitely will. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Let me know what you think, Enjoy!

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will share them In the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a picture, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Ingredients

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

1 pounds chicken breast tenders

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pound asparagus, woody ends trimmed

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

1. Make vinaigrette: In a small bowl whisk together balsamic, 2 tablespoons oil, honey, mustard, garlic and red pepper flakes until combined. Set aside.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat remaining oil. Add chicken, season with salt and pepper, and sear until golden, about three minutes per side. Remove from pan and set aside.

3. To pan, add asparagus and tomatoes, season with more salt and pepper, and cook until asparagus is bright green and tomatoes are slightly wilted, five minutes or so.

4. Move veggies to one side, add chicken back in and pour in vinaigrette. Toss veggies and chicken slightly until chicken is cooked through and vinaigrette is thickened, five minutes more.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.