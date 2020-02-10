Quilters donate to pregnancy center

The Highland County Country Quilters recently made an annual donation to the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center, according to club spokesperson Nancy Sonner. Accepting the quilt donations were SOPC Director Deanna Smaltz, left, and director of client services Sheri Kuha.

