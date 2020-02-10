Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 6-9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Autumn Williams, 18, of Lynchburg, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

James Braley, 31, of Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Susan Hicks, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

Kaylee Stack, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Donica Grow, 50, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

Jessica Lane, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Scott Joachimi, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for public indecency.

Matthew McVicker, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Miranda Curlonis, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children.

Cody Curlonis, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children.

Michael Flannery, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Michael Sheridan, 23, of West Union, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Chawndra Shaffer, 38, of West Union, was cited for speed.

Shelly Corrigan, 47, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI, driving under suspension, and open flask.