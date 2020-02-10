This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Sheba, an older dog with mixed heritage and a wonderful personality to go with her wonderful ears. She may be middle-aged, but Sheba’s still perky. She’s is a very sweet girl who walks well on a leash and doesn’t jump. She loves being petted. Sheba was found in a kennel after her owners moved out, and she’d love to meet her special Valentine. To meet Sheba or any of the dogs at the pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

