No injuries in two-car crash Tuesday

Failure to yield the right of way caused moderate damage Tuesday afternoon to the front passenger side of a Kia Optima and minor damage to a Jeep Wrangler Sport. According to Hillsboro Police Department Patrol Officer Tori Patton, at about 3:30 p.m. the driver of the Kia Optima was pulling out of the parking lot of Highland Lanes onto North High Street and struck the Jeep Wrangler. The force of the impact caused driver’s side airbag to deploy in the Kia. The HPD maintained traffic on both north and southbound North High Street, detouring it through the Alley 21/Highland Lanes parking lot for a time to allow a flat-bed tow truck to remove the vehicles.

