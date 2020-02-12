A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Emmet, an adult boxer-American Staffordshire terrier mix. Emmet is a quiet, friendly dog who loves people and does well with other dogs. Emmet is around 6 years old and weighs about 56 pounds. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. He wants to be loved by a special person or family. To meet Emmet or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. Dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can also be found on AdoptAPet, Petfinder or Facebook.

