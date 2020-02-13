Sharing the Valentine’s love at Heartland

It may have been a rainy and chilly evening, but members of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club that included little Aiden Pniewski and his sister Olivia (front), brightened the mood at Heartland of Hillsboro Wednesday night by giving every resident a special Valentine’s Day flower and vase, donated by Blossom’s & Buds and Crowe Financial Group, LLC of Hillsboro. In the background are club members Brittane Dance with her daughter, Kinsley; Mary Boatman; Beth Pniewski; and Stacy Ashley.

