Beef production, taste testing at agriculture event

Editor’s Note — This is the second of three stories on breakout sessions that will be offered during the eighth annual Ag is Everyone’s Business event on Feb. 24 at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center in Hillsboro.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will take the stage to speak on the important role Highland County’s agricultural industry plays in Ohio’s economy. Following DeWine’s address, attendees will have an opportunity to hear from industry experts regarding beef production, hemp production and solar energy.

Taking part in the beef production workshop will be Dr. Lyda Garcia, assistant professor for the Department of Animal Sciences at The Ohio State University. Currently, Garcia is responsible for teaching undergraduate courses in meat science including introduction to meat science, harvest and fabrication, process meats, and meat carcass evaluation.

Garcia is highly involved in presenting at workshops, clinics and conferences on meat science, specifically targeting youth and livestock producers in Ohio.

“At our event, Dr. Garcia will demonstrate beef cuts and taste in a culinary setting. She will break down a side of beef for local beef producers, explaining quality and where meat cuts originate, followed with proper cooking method,” said Dr. Brooke Beam with the Highland County OSU Extension Office.

“We have Dr. Beam to thank for her extensive outreach throughout The Ohio State University and agriculture industry for organizing and bringing these workshops to this workshop as a new addition to the breakfast this year,” said Destiny Bryson, executive director of the chamber.

Tickets to for Ag is Everyone’s Business are on sale for $20 at the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and will include the breakfast, the keynote speaker and a breakout session. The chamber office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and tickets can be purchased in person at the office located at 338 W. Main St., or by phone at 937-393-9111. Registration is also available through the chamber website at www.thehighlandchamber.com with your option to call with a credit card, mail a check or pay with cash.

The sponsors for this year’s event include: Ag-Pro, Bane-Welker Equipment, BioGene Seeds, Carraher Ag, First State Bank, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Highland District Hospital, J. Boeckmann Excavating, Merchants National Bank, Newman-Barton Group, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ohio Asphaltic Limestone Corp., Peoples Bank, Premier Crop Insurance, RWE Renewables Americas, LLC, South Central Power Co., Great Oaks, Tom Pitzer Trucking, Southern Hills, The Linen Closet and Southern State Community College. Local dollars supporting the Highland County Chamber of Commerce – the office of community building.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Jim Gorman, right, tells Highland County FFA students about the toy farm implements he makes and had on display at a past Highland County Chamber of Commerce Ag is Everyone’s Business event at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_New-ag-business.jpg Jim Gorman, right, tells Highland County FFA students about the toy farm implements he makes and had on display at a past Highland County Chamber of Commerce Ag is Everyone’s Business event at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. Times-Gazette file photo

8th Ag is Everyone’s Business Feb. 24 at SSCC