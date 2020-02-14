In the kitchen with Sharon

In the kitchen this week I was thinking “What do fix this weekend?” I had lots of ground beef so I decided on meatloaf. And I had bacon, so why not meatloaf wrapped in bacon? Perfect. And there will be leftovers for lunch the next day. I am always thinking ahead as I love leftovers.

Meatloaf and chili are great the next day — in fact, they’re better the next day.

Ingredients

3 pounds ground beef

1 green pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 red pepper

1 onion

brown sugar

a sleeve of townhouse crackers (crushed)

catsup 1/2 cup

2 eggs

package bacon (1 pound)

Directions

In a large bowl, add the ground beef and crackers and ketchup along with two eggs and mix well. Put in a baking pan and shape into an oblong shape, or round, whichever you prefer. Cover the top of the meatloaf in ketchup then add brown sugar on top along with slices of onions and peppers. I always sprinkle a little more brown sugar.

Take slices of bacon and cover the top. Ccover in foil and bake at 350 degrees for about an hour. Take the foil off the last half hour so the bacon will get crispy. If it doesn’t get crispy turn the broiler on a few minutes to get it crispy. This will be a perfect meal for your loved ones for Valentine’s Day.

Also shown is the heart cake our very own Tim made and brought in. I said, “Let me put this with my meatloaf and it can be our Valentine’s day Dinner.” Tim informed me he made his special butter cream icing for the chocolate cake. It was delious. Thank you, Tim, for the cake.

