Two charged after vehicle pursuit

Two people were arrested after they allegedly fled from officers in a stolen vehicle, and fled again on foot after the vehicle was wrecked, according to Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer.

The police chief said that at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Greenfield officers observed the driver of a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. The vehicle allegedly matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

But the driver of the vehicle took off heading east out of Greenfield on SR 28 into Ross County. The driver attempted to make a right turn onto SR 41, lost control, and crashed into a ditch, Oyer said in a news release.

A rear seat passenger, later identified as Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 24, Bainbridge, was taken into custody at the scene.

After a prolonged foot pursuit, the driver, later identified as Andrew Mitchell, 20, Bainbridge, was apprehended by Greenfield officers.

After a brief foot pursuit, Greenfield officers apprehended the front seat passenger, who was later identified as Raven Steele, 21, Chillicothe.

Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene shortly after the subjects were apprehended and assisted with securing the scene.

The three subjects, and one Greenfield officer, were transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. They all were treated at the hospital and released.

The officer was injured while pursuing the suspects that fled on foot, according to a police department spokesperson.

The three suspects were transported to the Greenfield Police Department.

Mitchell was charged with failure to comply, obstructing official business, and theft.

Steele was charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pooler was released with no charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, according to Oyer.

An allegedly stolen vehicle and a Greenfield Police Department cruiser are pictured where the driver of a fleeing car crashed Wednesday at the intersection of SR 28 and SR 41.

