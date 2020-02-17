This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Dyno, a hound with a big heart and soft, silky ears. Dyno is friendly and enjoys exploring the outdoors with a companion. He gets along with other dogs. Dyno weighs about 60 pounds. To meet Dyno or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

