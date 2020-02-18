G3 hosting Souper Bowl event

G3 in Greenfield will host an event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Greenfield Armory on Jefferson Street. For a $20 admission fee, attendees will choose from a hand-thrown pottery bowl made by local artist Rachel Shepard of Brier Run Mudd. The fee includes a large variety of soups provided by local organizations, tea, lemonade, coffee, and a choice of pie. Michael Boyle will provide music. Board and card games will be available. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. There is a $10 admission fee for children 12 and under without the pottery bowl.

