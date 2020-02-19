A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Buddy Boy, a black and white doberman pinscher-American staffordshire terrier mix. Buddy is a sweet boy who loves attention. He enjoys roughhousing with other dogs. Buddy once had a home, but his family had to move somewhere dogs were not permitted. Family friends took care of Buddy for a while before they brought him to A 2nd Chance. Buddy would love a forever home. He’s house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Buddy Boy or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. Dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can also be found on AdoptAPet, Petfinder or Facebook.

