Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week we have Rhonda Purdin, food director for the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. Plus, she is also my neighbor.

Rhonda called me up and said, “Sharon, how would you like some potato soup?”

I, of course, said yes and yes. I picked up the soup on morning this week and all of the staff at The Times-Gazette enjoyed it. Thank you so much Rhonda. I will share the recipe next week.

But right now I am going to share this delicious Mountain Dew cake. Yes, Rhonda brought in this great cake for us to sample. We had cake last week and potato soup this week. Let’s see, Rhonda, what is next. LOL. Just kidding. Really, I am not!

Just to let you know we will be glad to eat anything you want to bring us. And I shared it with everyone. Ha ha ha ha ha. For your information, I can’t show a picture of the potato soup since we ate it all before I could take the picture. But I did get a picture of the Mountain Dew cake. It was delicious.

If anyone has a favorite recipe they would like to share I would love for you to send it to us and I will put it in my column. Email recipes, with a picture and story about the recipe if you like, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Cook time: 30 minutes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients for the cake:

One box lemon cake mix

3/4 cup canola oil

10 ounces of Mountain Dew

One box of instant lemon pudding mix

4 large eggs

Ingredients for the icing:

One cup sugar

One large can of crushed pineapple with juice

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 stick butter

1 cup shredded coconut

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a medium bowl, add cake mix, oil, pudding mix and eggs. Mix to combine.

3. Add the Mountain Dew. Beat with electric mixer on medium speed for two to three minutes.

4. Pour batter into prepared bundt cake pan (sprayed with cooking spray with flour). My handwritten recipe suggested a bundt pan, but I really prefer to use a 9-inch by 13-inch cake pan.

5. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean.

6. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, pineapple and cornstarch. Stir and cook until thick.

7. Remove from the heat and add butter and coconut. Stir to combine well. Slowly pour hot icing over the cake.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.