Three-vehicle crash snarls U.S. 50 traffic Friday

There were minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Marys Lane in Hillsboro. Traffic on both east and westbound lanes was tied up for about half an hour while Hillsboro police and emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District secured the accident scene. Sgt. Shawn Kelly of the Hillsboro Police Department said it appeared to be a chain reaction crash caused by a Dodge Ram 4X4 pickup rear-ending a Volkswagen Beetle, which in turn rear-ended a Dodge Caravan that was stopped behind another vehicle making a turn. “The Dodge Caravan was stopped along with the Beetle, and they were behind a maroon SUV that was waiting to turn onto Marys Lane,” Kelly said. “The driver of the Dodge pick up truck was complaining of the sun reflecting in his eyes and it looked like full impact as he was breaking and hit the back of the Beetle, and it then went into the Caravan.” Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, names of those involved and whether any citations were issued wasn’t known.

