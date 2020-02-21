Springtime, the Black Bear and 8-track tapes

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1890, the Hillsboro News-Herald featured news from Lynchburg, reporting that A.E. Archer had sold his property on Sycamore Street to Mrs. Knot of Martinsville, the railroad company had put in a new switch at the distillery, and a veteran of the “War of the Rebellion,” Mr. I.T. Cummings, would be delivering a lecture at the Murrell Post of the Grand Army of the Republic at City Hall on Feb. 28.

The new year’s clearance sale was still going on at the New York Clothing House, and customers could register to win a new horse-drawn spring cart. No purchase necessary, but entry forms were available at the store in the Glascock Bldg. in Hillsboro.

Rumors had been circulating about a possible change in the boundary lines of Highland and Clinton counties, but the paper reported the commissioners of both had mutually agreed that the old boundaries should remain unchanged.

One reporter noted “truthfully that one swallow does not make a spring, but it is just as true that when groups of boys are found playing marbles, as they are in Hillsboro now, spring is not far distant.”

In Pricetown, Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Cochran celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, and some of the gifts included a new pair of golden spectacles for each, and gold coins ranging in value from $1 to $5. The Cochrans were married Feb. 17, 1840.

The paper lamented what seemed to be a lot of talk about building new pikes (roads) to and fro, with a petition for a pike from Hillsboro to both Buford and Danville, another from Hillsboro to Fincastle and another from “here to Mr. Hick’s, north of town.”

This week in 1911, The Hillsboro Dispatch posed the question “to tar or not to tar” when it came to the city’s streets. The debate raged over simply retarring the streets at a cost of $360 or selling bonds to cover the estimated $25,000 that would be required for paving.

The winter of 1910-11 was described as unusually mild, with the paper reporting that the thermometer had only hovered around the zero mark once. However, snow and rain was described as being heavy at times, and so heavy as to soften the roads causing serious damage due to necessary traffic.

Warren Wilson wrote in news from East Monroe that several from the town attended ae corn show held in Columbus, Mrs. Belle McCormick spent a few days the past week with John Irwin and family and that Arthur Rhonemus had moved to a farm which he had rented near Rainsboro.

Coming Feb. 21 to Bell’s Opera House was “The Man on the Box,” a dramatization of the novel by Harold McGrath. Seats still available for 25 cents, 50 cents and $1.

At the Hillsboro Market, corn was being bought for 50 cents a bushel, wheat was at 80 cents a bushel, butter was 18 cents a pound, hens were 11 cents each, old roosters were 6 cents and turkeys were 16 cents.

The police court was busy over the weekend with more bootleg liquor than usual in town. A Saturday night raid on the notorious Black Bear on North High Street netted police nine quarts of whiskey and 19 bottles of beer.

This week in 1953, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that four nights of basketball tournament play was scheduled at Wilmington High School’s gymnasium, with the Buford and Whiteoak reserves in the opener followed by two varsity contests of Marshall against Buford and Lynchburg against Whiteoak.

The March draft would be taking five Highland County men from the civilian ranks, according to Marian Wardlow, the local selective service board clerk. That was down from the 11 that the board received orders for in February, and those drafted would most likely find themselves sent to Korea.

A local man was coming home from the fighting in Korea, Pfc. James Locke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Locke of Hillsboro Rt. 3, was returning stateside after 18 months in the Far East, having spent five months on the front lines.

Showing at the Colony Theatre, Linda Darnell, Tab Hunter and Donald Gray were starring in “Island of Desire.”

Traffic on SR 73 south of Belfast was expected to re-open Friday after a new floor was completed on the covered bridge on the route.

Holbrook Milling in Lynchburg advertised it was “time to cut expenses” with Pillsbury’s personalized feeding plan to hold down costs and make more profit on livestock and poultry.

The Hillsboro Kroger on Muntz Street had smoked picnic hams for 37 cents a pound, Country Club skinless wieners for 49 cents a package, and crisp, iceberg lettuce for 9 cents a head.

Siders Auto & Home Supply advertised a “new TV for ’53,” a giant 21-inch console in genuine mahogany veneer with concealed swivel coasters that would look great in any living room.

This week in 1974, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that it was “Love that Baby” day at G.C. Murphy’s downtown Hillsboro location. Portraits of your little angel were 88 cents for an 8 X 10 print Tuesday and Wednesday.

At its new location in the Highlands Plaza Shopping Center, Murphy’s restaurant offered a fish sandwich platter for $1.37 through the end of the month.

Town & Country discount had an enormous selection of 8-track tapes, featuring all the top artists with original hits by the original stars. Johnny Cash, Tony Orlando & Dawn, Bobby Goldsboro, Ray Coniff, Conway Twitty, Elvis and more, priced at two for $5.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians basketball season came to a close with a 91-76 loss to the Washington C.H. Blue Lions.

Due to a new judicial rule, Highland County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Richard Davis resigned from the board of directors of the Home Building and Loan Assn. of Hillsboro. He was given a plaque from the lending institution for 20 years of service.

Local business leaders and political officials met to plan the dedication of the new Paint Creek Lake reservoir. It was scheduled for June 15.

At the Colony Theatre, movie goers were invited to meet “Robin Hood and his Merry MENagerie” in a wild new cartoon adventure. Walt Disney’s “Robin Hood” was showing weeknights at 7 and 8:30 p.m. and throughout the weekend.

Two local girls attended the American Cancer Society’s annual crusade training conference in Columbus. Attending were Gina Edgington and Joan Beery from Hillsboro.

The cost of mailing a letter was going up from 8 cents to a dime. The 10-cent Jefferson Memorial stamp replaced former president Dwight Eisenhower as the nation’s basic first class stamp.

