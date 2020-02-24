This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Deegan, a sweet, friendly mixed-breed. Less than a year old and about 35 pounds, he has a surprisingly soft brindle coat and loves belly rubs. To meet Deegan or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

