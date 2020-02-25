Looking for poll workers

With primary Election Day coming up on March 17, the Highland County Board of Elections is looking for precinct election officials, also known as poll workers, Highland County Elections Administrator David Tolliver told The Times-Gazette.

On Election Day, precinct election officials’ duties include opening and closing their polling location, checking voter IDs, and assisting voters.

Precinct election officials must attend a training session and arrive at their polling location at 5:30 a.m. After the polls close at 7:30 p.m., officials pack up equipment and return it to the board of elections.

Officials are compensated. Each official receives $20 for attending a training session and $115 for working during Election Day.

”It’s a long day,” Tolliver said, “but it’s a great way to serve your community.”

Precinct election officials must be registered to vote. High school seniors are eligible to serve as precinct election officials.

Those interested in becoming a precinct election official must sign up before the first training date on March 5.

For more information or to sign up to be a precinct election official, call the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961. The board of elections is located in the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 N. High St., Suite 200.

Precinct election official training dates:

* Thursday, March 5 — 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

* Tuesday, March 10 — 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

In a scene from the November 2019 election, poll workers Angie Mustard and Kathy Levo deliver ballots to the Highland County Board of Elections after polls closed. Pictured, from left, are Mustard, Levo and election volunteers Steve Cox and Tim Young (partially hidden). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Election-pic.jpg In a scene from the November 2019 election, poll workers Angie Mustard and Kathy Levo deliver ballots to the Highland County Board of Elections after polls closed. Pictured, from left, are Mustard, Levo and election volunteers Steve Cox and Tim Young (partially hidden). Times-Gazette file photo

Election board needs workers for March primary