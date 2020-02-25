Governor will visit Hillsboro

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be the guest speaker when the Highland County Republican Party holds its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, March 6, at the Hillsboro Orpheum, located at 135 N. High St., Hillsboro.

It will mark the second time the governor has visited Hillsboro in less than two weeks. He was also the featured speaker at the Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Ag is Everyone Business event on Monday.

Other local, state and federal office holders will be present and offer brief remarks.

Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.

DeWine is Ohio’s 70th governor and he has had a distinguished career in public service. He served as Greene County prosecuting attorney, a state senator, U.S. congressman, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator and state attorney general before being elected Ohio’s governor in 2018.

As governor, DeWine has prioritized strengthening families, building the workforce, supporting local communities, preserving natural resources and aiding in opioid recovery efforts, the Highland County Republican Party said in a news release.

DeWine grew up in Yellow Springs and married his high school sweetheart, Fran Struewing. The DeWines reside in Cedarville Township and are the parents of eight children and the grandparents of 24 grandchildren.

The public is invited to this annual event. Tickets for the dinner are $25 and can be purchased from any Highland County Republican Central Committee member or by RSVP to the local party headquarters at 937-393-1067, or Paulette Donley at 937-402-1866 by March 4.

