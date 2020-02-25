A return engagement

If you ask some Highland County Senior Citizens Center members, you could almost think Elvis Presley rises from the dead to make a once a year appearance at the Hillsboro facility.

Actually, though, it’s Elvis tribute artist Tyler Christopher, who will return to the center for the fourth consecutive year for a dinner/concert performance on Saturday, March 28.

“I love Tyler Christopher. He’s got all the moves. His voice sounds like Elvis. He’s one of the best I’ve heard. I want front row tickets to the center’s show. I’m really looking forward to this year,” center member Terry Griffith said.

Doors for the show open at 5 p.m. and a dinner of pulled pork on a bun, hash brown casserole, cole slaw, dessert and a drink will start being served around 5:15 p.m. The two-hour show starts at 7 p.m. and there will be an intermission in the middle.

“I thought it was fabulous. His performance was great. His voice was right on. If you turn your back and listen, you’d never know he wasn’t Elvis,” center member Sandy Coats said about a past show. “He went all out on his dancing; his performance was 100 percent.”

There are three price levels for tickets. Front row seats are $25, second row seats are $23 and general admission seats are $20. But Mechell Frost, the center’s executive director, said that as of Tuesday evening, there was just one front row seat left and that second row seats were selling fast.

Frost said Christopher will appear in three different outfits during the show. She said he’ll start with Presley hits from the 1950s, then after a change of costumes or two will move on into Presley songs from the ’60s and ’70s.

“The band was fantastic,” center member Sylvia Clark said. “His voice sounded just like Elvis. The women went wild.”

Tickets can be purchased at the senior center, located at 185 Muntz St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at highlandseniors.com. For more information call 937-393-4745.

The event has assigned seating and Frost said that if those buying tickets want to set with friends, they should let the center know who those friends are when they’re purchasing tickets.

Frost said Christopher has studied Elvis for years, has won numerous Elvis impersonator contests, and that when he starts throwing scarves into the crowd, “the women go crazy.”

“It’s really fun,” she added. “…It’s a really good atmosphere and you enjoy being at the event. To be able to offer something like that at our local senior center is important.”

Because several local businesses fund Christopher’s appearance, the show is an important fundraiser for the center.

The platinum sponsor is Merchants National Bank. Gold sponsors include Downtown Drug, FRS Transportation, Highland District Hospital, Crestwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Robyn Comer with Classic Real Estate. Silver sponsors include Thompson Funeral Homes, Anthem Medicare, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Walmart and Weastec Inc.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher will make a return appearance Saturday, March 28 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Elvis-pic.jpg Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher will make a return appearance Saturday, March 28 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Photo courtesy of Mechell Frost

