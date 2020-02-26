Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chapter celebrating 125 years

The Highland County commissioners issued a proclamation Wednesday honoring the local Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on their 125th anniversary. Shown, from left, are Elissa Zornes, Judy Hornsby, commissioner Jeff Duncan, Jane Stowers, Janet Florence, Vicki Knauff, commissioners clerk Mary Remsing and commissioner Terry Britton.

