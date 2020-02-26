Posted on by

National FFA Week saluted by commissioners


The Highland County commissioners issued a proclamation in honor of National FFA Week during their regular Wednesday meeting. Members from four Highland County FFA chapters were on hand to receive a proclamation for each school. Shown, from left, are Breanna Flint and Alexis Tompkins from Fairfield, Kara Williams and Kurt Hamilton from Lynchburg-Clay, commission president Jeff Duncan, Alora Brown, Breanna Cooper and Jaiden Hughes from Hillsboro, Cora Gillespie and Cylee Bratton from Whiteoak, and commissioner Terry Britton.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

