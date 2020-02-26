FFA, DAR saluted by county

The Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton honored the accomplishments of the local Daughters of the American Revolution on their 125th anniversary and recognized the future of agriculture in a pair of proclamations issued Wednesday morning.

Commission President Duncan said fellow commissioner Gary Abernathy was away in the nation’s capital and New York City through next week, speaking with high school and college students regarding journalism and politics.

Elissa Zornes, vice regent of the Waw-wil-a-way chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said the service organization began in Washington, D.C. in 1890 with the local chapter forming in 1895. She said that today the DAR has 3,000 chapters with over one million members worldwide.

Jane Stowers, regent of the local group, said that on Saturday, March 7 the local organization will have a celebration dinner at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in front of Ponderosa in Hillsboro, in commemoration of its 125th anniversary.

After presenting a proclamation to the local DAR members, commissioners then focused on another proclamation on behalf of National FFA Week, Feb. 23-28.

Students from the Fairfield, Whiteoak, Hillsboro and Lynchburg-Clay FFA programs were on hand for the proclamation, and described specific days and events the local chapters are participating in to honor ag teachers and to support and promote local agriculture in their respective areas.

In the proclamation, Duncan cited the attributes of leadership, personal growth and education for young people, in addition to the awareness of food production and natural resources as reasons to observe National FFA Week.

“The FFA motto — learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve — gives direction and purpose to these students,” he said.

In matters up for discussion, Duncan said that sales tax figures for the county continued to improve, saying they are “off to a good start,” with an improvement of $38,510 over the first two months of last year.

The locking mechanism of the rear doors of the Highland County Courthouse require repair or replacement, and it was moved to accept the A.C. Glass bid of $960 to do the work.

Moisture migration in and around windows on the first floor of the Highland County Administration Building appear to be the culprit for some windows being cracked, according to Duncan.

Local mason Wayne Dance surveyed the situation earlier in the week, Duncan said, and wasn’t able to provide a quote due to the unknown of the amount of work that could be involved.

It was moved to have one of the windows repaired so that he could ascertain the extent of the damage so an estimate could be made of further repairs.

Britton said that the repairs were typical of an aging structure, noting that the administration building was constructed in 1976.

Repairs were also a necessary concern at the Highland County Dog Pound, with issues in the office and storage room areas. It was moved to accept a proposal from Angles Mobile Home Service to replace carpeting, do floor leveling, and window and wall repairs.

Also Wednesday, three line item budget transfers were approved, a pair of contracts were accepted on behalf of the county engineer, and a children’s health insurance program (CHIP) grant letter authorizing Highland County Community Action Organization to submit an application to the Office of Community Development was authorized.

Toward the end of the meeting, commissioners entered into executive session to discuss employment matters.

Shown, from left, at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting are commissionersJeff Duncan and Terry Britton and clerk Mary Remsing. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Commish-26-Feb-20.jpg Shown, from left, at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting are commissionersJeff Duncan and Terry Britton and clerk Mary Remsing. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Administration building windows need repairs