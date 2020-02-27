Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 24

INCIDENT

At 3:52 a.m., officers with the police department were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of West Main Street to investigate a breaking and entering. Upon an officer’s arrival it was found that an unknown subject(s) had forced entry and stole from the business. This incident remains under investigation.

Feb. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bruce Grooms, 28, of Leesburg, was cited for OVI and marked lanes.

Feb. 26

INCIDENT

Officers with the police department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Cedarwoods Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. A male subject stated he and the female were engaged in a physical altercation. Lena Henry, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and Lewis Williams, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence. Both were transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Creed, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant and for no operator’s license.

Brittany Muncie, 30, of Martinsville, was cited for no operator’s license.

Skylar Brown, 22, of Lynchburg, was cited for failure to reinstate a driver’s license.

Hannah Miles, 18, of Wilmington, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Damain Azline, 32, of Jeffersonville, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.