Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Thomas Couch, 32, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for expired plates.

Ronald Farley, 52, of West Union, was issued a citation for speed.

ACCIDENT

At 11:34 a.m., the police department responded to the area of North High Street and North Street for the report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, Tiffany Keidel, 25, of Hillsboro, was found to be traveling southbound on North High Street when she failed to stop her vehicle for a red light at the intersection of North Street. Patricia Shockey, 73, of Greenfield, was traveling eastbound on North Street and struck the side of Keidel’s vehicle causing functional damage to both units. No injuries were reported on tjhe scene. Keidel was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices.